Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp's fifth-wicket partnership of 45 helped Delhi reach their target of 151

Women's Premier League, Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore 150-4 (20 overs): Perry 67* (52); Pandey 3-23 Delhi Capitals 154-4 (19.4 overs): Capsey 38 (24), Kapp 32* (32); Asha 2-27 Delhi Capitals won by six wickets Scorecard. Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to seek their first win in the Women's Premier League after a six-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals.

Needing nine to win from the last over, Jess Jonassen hit a six and a four to end Bangalore's hopes.

England's Alice Capsey top-scored in Delhi's chase of 151 with 38 from 24 balls.

Ellyse Perry struck a 52-ball 67 in Bangalore's 150-4 but they were pegged back by Shikha Pandey's 3-23.

At the halfway stage of the competition, Bangalore are the only team yet to win a game.

They spent approximately £340,000 on the competition's most expensive player and their captain, India batter Smriti Mandhana, whose poor form continued as she was dismissed cheaply by Pandey for eight.

The form of Perry, who is second to Delhi skipper Meg Lanning in the run-scoring charts, is a rare positive for Bangalore.

The all-rounder was dropped by Pandey on 29 and went on to reach her second successive half-century in a partnership of 74 in 5.4 overs with Richa Ghosh, who made an entertaining 37 from 16 balls.

Perry hit five sixes in her knock alongside Ghosh's three but the flurry of runs came too late for Bangalore after a slow start saw them reach 68-3 from 14 overs.

Delhi's chase started poorly as Shafali Verma was bowled first ball by Megan Schutt in the first over but Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues, who made 32, led an aggressive counter-attack.

Marizanne Kapp and Jonassen then added an unbroken partnership of 45 for the fifth wicket to calmly secure Delhi's victory.

Delhi remain second in the table with four wins from five, behind the unbeaten Mumbai Indians.