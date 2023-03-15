Last updated on .From the section Cricket

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell took 3-20 as Lahore Qalandars collapsed to 76 all out

Pakistan Super League, Qualifier: Lahore Multan Sultans 160-5 (20 overs): Pollard 57 (34); Rauf 3-34 Lahore Qalandars 76 (14.3 overs): Cottrell 3-20, Mir 2-12 Multan Sultans won by 84 runs Scorecard . Table

Multan Sultans secured their place in the Pakistan Super League final as they thrashed defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in Lahore.

Having made 160-5 from their 20 overs, Multan produced a sensational bowling performance to bowl Lahore out for 76.

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell took 3-20, while England's Sam Billings was Lahore's top scorer with 19.

Lahore still have a chance to qualify for the final when they play in the second eliminator on Friday.

It is a third consecutive PSL final for Multan, who will play the winners of that second eliminator - where Lahore will face the winners of Thursday's game between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United - in the final on Sunday 19 March.

Multan's batting was leg by Kieron Pollard's 57 from 34 balls after openers Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan added 53 for the first wicket.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was the pick of the Lahore bowlers with 3-34.

But Lahore's batting line-up failed to get going, slipping to 43-6 after 10 overs with their hopes all but over.

Cottrell led the demolition as he took the first two wickets in the third over but all six bowlers used took a wicket, with Usama Mir claiming 2-12.