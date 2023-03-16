Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kim Garth has picked up eight wickets in the Women's Premier League so far

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) Gujarat Giants 147-4 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 57 (45), Gardner 51 (33); Jonassen 2-38 Delhi Capitals 136 (18.4 overs): Kapp 36 (29); Garth 2-18, Gardner 2-19 Gujarat Giants won by 11 runs Scorecard . Table

Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs to secure their second win in the Women's Premier League.

Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner both hit fifties as they put on a partnership of 81 to help the Giants post 147-4 in Mumbai.

In reply, the Capitals were bowled out for 136 in the 19th over, with Gardner, Kim Garth and Tanuja Kanwar picking up two wickets each.

Victory saw the Giants move up to fourth place in the table.

They are now level on points with the third-placed UP Warriorz but behind on net run rate. The top three sides qualify for the play-offs.

A win for the Capitals would have sealed a spot in the play-offs, alongside unbeaten leaders Mumbai Indians, but they still have two games remaining.

After the Giants were put in to bat, England's Sophia Dunkley was dismissed for four in the first over and Harleen Deol made 31 before she fell to leave her side 53-2 in the 10th over.

Australia all-rounder Gardner then joined Wolvaardt and hit an impressive unbeaten 51 off 33 balls, while the South Africa batter was eventually out for 57 off 45.

The Capitals reached 48-1 in reply before two losing two crucial wickets in the sixth over - captain Meg Lanning trapped lbw by Giants skipper Sneh Rana for 18 before Alice Capsey was run-out by England team-mate Dunkley for 22.

South Africa star Marizanne Kapp made 36 off 29 before she was run-out by Ashwani Kumari.

With their side wobbling on 100-8, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy built a partnership of 35 but Reddy was caught for 25 to ensure the Capitals fell short.

"It's the first time we have bowled out a team and it was a clinical performance," said player of the match Gardner.

"It's probably the game I've been searching for, I feel like I have been inconsistent so far and to put my team in a winning position feels good."