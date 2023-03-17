Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Winston Benjamin took 161 international and 476 first-class wickets in his playing career

Former West Indies bowler Winston Benjamin is to help coach Scotland during the men's training camp in Antigua next month.

The 58-year-old, who played 21 Tests and 85 one-day internationals, will assist from 1-12 April as the squad prepares for the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June.

Eight of the squad will then stay on to participate in the Cool and Smooth T20 competition, including captain Richie Berrington and vice-captain Matthew Cross.

Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Hamza Tahir, Liam Naylor and Oliver Davidson also enter the draft, along with George Munsey, who returns to Antigua with the Jennings Tigers after finishing top run scorer in last year's event.

New interim head coach Doug Watson will join up with Scotland on the trip from 8 April.

"This collaboration with Antigua Cricket is innovative and very cost effective for Cricket Scotland in what is a difficult financial climate.," said chief executive Gordon Arthur.

"We've been able to save over £100,000 on the full costs of delivering this tour, by working in partnership with Cool and Smooth.

"This is a new model for generating top quality cricket for our international players and reaffirms our commitment to providing our elite men's and women's squads with every opportunity to compete at the highest level possible, whilst ensuring the long-term stability of the business."

Scotland's training camp squad:

Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Oliver Davidson, Alasdair Evans, Adil Ghaffar, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Fin McCreath, George Munsey, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.