Mushfiqur Rahim in action for Bangladesh as Ireland wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker looks on

Bangladesh v Ireland, 1st of three ODIs, Sylhet Bangladesh 338-8 (50 overs): Shakib 93, Hridoy 92, Mushfiqir 44; Hume 4-60 Ireland 155 all out (30.5 overs): Dockrell 45, Doheny 34, Stirling 22; E Hossain 4-42 Bangladesh won by 183 runs Full scorecard (external)

Bangladesh claimed a convincing 183-run win over Ireland in the first of three one-day internationals between the sides.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 93 and Towhid Hridoy 92 as the hosts racked up 338-8 off their 50 overs.

Graham Hume was the pick of the Ireland bowlers with 4-60.

The tourists were always struggling to keep up with the required run-rate in reply, George Dockrell top-scoring with 45 as wickets fell regularly.

Having won the toss, Ireland opted to field and made an early breakthrough as Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was caught by Paul Stirling off the bowling of Mark Adair for three.

A fourth-wicket partnership of 135 between Shakib and Hridoy got their side well back on track, both batters falling just short of their centuries as they fell victim to Hume.

Mushfiqur Rahim contributed a quick-fire 44, which included three sixes and three fours, as Bangladesh set a formidable total for their opponents to chase.

Ireland openers Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling got their side off to a steady start with an opening wicket stand of 60 but when Dohney was dismissed, wickets started to fall rapidly thereafter, Ebabat Hossain ending with figures of 4-42.