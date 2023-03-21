Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joel Dudley hit a pair of sixes for Farmers

Jersey champions Farmers were soundly beaten in the finals of the European Cricket League in Spain.

Defending champions Pak I Care Badalona ran out winners by nine wickets at the Cartama Oval in Malaga.

The Spaniards restricted the islanders to 82-7 from their 10 overs before cruising home with 14 balls to spare.

The T10 tournament features the domestic champions of European nations.

In their third group fixture, the Islanders were put into bat by Pak I Care Badalona but lost Denmark-born opener Nicolaj Laegsgaard, who had scored 81 off 36 deliveries the previous day, bowled by the first ball of the match.

Fellow opener Joel Dudley cracked two sixes in his 13 while Patrick Gouge hit three fours on his way to 17 but Farmers were reduced to 54-3 at the midway point.

Oliver Hald also cleared the ropes twice in his 12-ball 18 but some stifling bowling slowed the run-rate and the islanders could only post 82-7 from their 10 overs.

Hald produced the perfect start to the reply, trapping opener Muhammad Ihsan leg-before from just the second delivery, however some costly wides gave the Spaniards some momentum.

Opener Daniel Doyle-Calle carried his bat for a swashbuckling 38 from 21 balls, featuring three sixes, with Muhammad Kamran cracking two maximums in his unbeaten 36 to ensure a thumping win in the eighth over.

Farmers beat Beveren by 34 runs in their first match on Monday after bowling the Belgian side out for 88 having made 122-3 off their 10 overs.

Later in the day, they finished on 98-6 chasing 123 to lose by 24 runs against Sporting Alfas.

Next up for Farmers on Wednesday are French side Dreux while their opponents on Thursday are unbeaten CIYMS and Hornchurch.