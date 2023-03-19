Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone finished unbeaten on 19 as UP Warriorz successfully chased 179

Women's Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Gujarat Giants 178-6 (20 overs): Gardner 60 (39 balls), Hemalatha 57 (33); Chopra 2-29 UP Warriorz 181-7 (19.5 overs): Harris 72 (41); Garth 2-29 UP Warriorz won by three wickets Scorecard . Table

UP Warriorz qualified for the Women's Premier League play-offs with a three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Needing seven from the last over, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone hit the penultimate ball for four to secure a tense win in Mumbai.

Chasing 179 to win, Warriorz slipped to 39-3 but were rescued by Grace Harris' magnificent 72 from 41 balls.

Harris fell in the 19th over but Ecclestone calmly steered her side to victory with 19 not out from 13 balls.

Warriorz join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - who meet later on Monday - in the top three, though the final places are yet to be decided, with the last group games played on Tuesday.

The top-placed side will progress straight to Sunday's final, with the second and third-placed teams meeting in an eliminator on Friday.

Gujarat squandered their promising position as Harris and fellow Australian Tahlia McGrath, who was dropped on nine, pummelled a fourth-wicket partnership of 78.

McGrath fell to Aussie team-mate Ash Gardner for 57 in the 14th over, but Harris took control of the chase and smashed seven fours and four sixes in a brutal display at the Brabourne Stadium.

Earlier, Gardner had top-scored with 60 from 39 balls in Gujarat's 178-6, and was supported by Dayalan Hemalatha's 57 from 33.

Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra took 2-29 while Ecclestone's solo scalp took her to the top of the wicket-taking charts with 13 wickets from seven matches.