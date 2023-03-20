Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mushfiqur top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten century

Bangladesh v Ireland, 2nd of three ODIs, Sylhet Bangladesh 349-6 (50 overs): Mushfiqur 100*, Shanto 73, Das 70, Hridoy 49; Hume 3-58 Ireland - Did not bat Match abandoned because of rain Full scorecard

The second one-day international between Bangladesh and Ireland has been abandoned because of persistent rain.

The hosts broke their two-day-old highest score, set in their 183-run win on Saturday with 394-6, but Ireland were unable to bat as rain arrived during the interval and never relented.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored his eighth ODI century off the final delivery and his country's fastest off 60 balls.

Bangladesh's total was 11 runs more than they made in Saturday's opener.

Mushfiqur, 35, hit 14 fours and two sixes in his innings of 100, with nine of those boundaries coming in 11 balls either side of his 50.

His innings was backed up by 73 from Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Litton Das contributing 70.

Graham Hume was again pick of the Irish bowlers with 3-58.

The sides will meet again in their final ODI encounter on Thursday, before contesting a three-match Twenty20 series.