Will Sutherland has best match figures of 9-115 in first-class cricket

Essex have signed Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland to play in this summer's County Championship.

The 23-year-old has signed an 11-match deal, ending with an away fixture against Hampshire from 25-28 July.

Sutherland, who is 6ft 5ins tall, is currently interim captain of Victoria in Australia's Sheffield Shield.

"It's clear to see that Essex are really ambitious and have the clear goal of bringing silverware back to Chelmsford," he said. external-link

Sutherland is the joint third highest wicket-taker in the current Shield competition, with 36 at an average of 20.61.

He has also contributed 383 runs, including a highest score of 100 - his maiden first-class century - against South Australia in Adelaide in October.

His sister Annabel has played for the Australia women's team and father James is a former Cricket Australia chief executive.

"After witnessing his ability first-hand out in Australia, it's clear to see that he is extremely talented and has a massive future ahead of him," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He is someone we identified as a player who could contribute with both bat and ball, starting with our first league fixture against Middlesex at Lord's on 6 April."