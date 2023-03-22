Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Gibbon took 20 County Championship wickets in seven matches during his debut season in 2022

Worcestershire fast bowler Ben Gibbon has signed a new three-year contract at New Road.

The Chester-born paceman, 22, joined the county before the 2022 season.

After taking a wicket on his first-class debut against Durham, left-armer Gibbon ended the County Championship season with a haul of 20 in seven matches, at an average of 35.65.

He also played five games for the Pears in the One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon, a former fast bowler at the club, said: "Being a left-armer he offers us something different. That is the key.

"He is a strong boy. He wants to learn. He bowls his overs, he doesn't complain, he can bowl lengthy spells."

Gibbon, who had one year left on his deal, follows the lead set by teenage spinner Josh Baker, who has also signed a new contract.

He played National Counties cricket with Cheshire and a couple of Second XI games for Lancashire before taking his chance with Worcestershire in a Second XI game at Scarborough in September 2021.

"I will always be grateful to Worcestershire for giving me a first opportunity to play professional cricket," said Gibbon.

"The aim is to have a good pre-season and have a good chance to start in the first team come the first game."

The Pears begin their County Championship campaign at Derbyshire on 6 April, starting a run of six matches in the first red-ball segment of the season.

Their first home game is against Gloucestershire, starting on 20 April.