Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Tribe's innings helped Farmers drag up their run-rate as they aim for a top-four finish

Jersey champions Farmers' European Cricket League hopes hang in the balance after a 12-run defeat by unbeaten Irish side CIYMS in Spain.

Opener Jason van der Merwe hit a superb 70 off 30 balls as the Irish champions made 145-3 from their 10 overs.

In reply Farmers could only make 133-9, despite Zak Tribe's 83 from 27 balls.

They face English side Hornchurch in their final group game later on Thursday knowing they must win if they are to reach the knockout stage.

Having won their group earlier this month Farmers face the other pool winners, as well as reigning champions Pak I Care Badelona from Spain.

They have won two of their five pool matches, beating French side Dreux and bottom-of-the-table Beveren from Belgium.

Van der Merwe and Chris Dougherty put on 89 for the first wicket in 6.1 overs, before Dougherty was caught and bowled by Nicolaj Damgaard for 36 off 17 balls.

Ben Calitz made 25 off 10 balls before being caught midway through the ninth over with the score on 127-2.

Van der Merwe was finally stopped with the penultimate ball when he was caught by Joel Dudley on the boundary from Toby Britton's bowling after smashing seven sixes and three fours.

In reply Farmers had a terrible start with Damgaard being caught for six off the second ball, before Patrick Gouge and Joel Dudley went for one and eight respectively as they were reduced to 28-3.

Oliver Hald made 23 off nine balls as he and Tribe put on 44 runs for the fourth wicket, to leave Farmers needing 72 runs off the final four overs.

Tribe produced a superb batting performance as he hit 10 sixes and three fours to bring the Jersey side up to a score of 130-7 with one over to go.

But Tribe was caught with the first ball of the over and his team-mates could not make up the difference as they ended on 133-9.