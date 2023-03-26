Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bangladesh outclassed Ireland in last week's one-day series in Sylhet

Men's T20 series, Bangladesh v Ireland (Game one of three) Date: Monday, 27 March Time: 09:00 BST Venue: Chittagong Coverage: Scorecard and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland coach Heinrich Malan insists his side are "excited" going into the T20 series against Bangladesh despite their one-day hammerings by the hosts.

The Irish suffered 183-run and 10-wicket one-day defeats in Sylhet either side of weather saving them from another thumping in game two.

And they will be facing a Bangladesh that beat world champions England 3-0 in the T20 format earlier this month.

"The shorter the format, the more that every team is in the game," said Malan.

"It's going to be a great challenge. A couple of weeks ago, they've beaten the world champions in this format.

"But in the same breath, we're really excited about that. We've shown as well in the World Cup that we can play a brand that is exciting, that people want to watch."

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie is being rested for the T20 series with Paul Stirling taking the captaincy for the three games.

The decision has been taken to give Balbirnie more time to prepare for Ireland's three Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka over the next month.

Ireland did beat eventual champions England in a rain-affected game at the T20 World Cup in Australia last October after earlier defeating two-time winners West Indies on the way to reaching the Super 12s at the tournament.

Bangladesh's bowling strength at home has traditionally been spin but it was their seam attack - and in particular Hasan Mahmud - who did the damage in the one-day series and Malan says his side must "adapt quicker" to whatever the hosts throw at them.

"If it spins, we've spoken about the way we want to go about our business. And if it doesn't, understanding what that looks like and playing towards our strengths," added the Ireland coach.

The wicket in the three T20 contest in Chittagong is expected to be more favourable to the batters than was the case in Sylhet.

"The wicket looks a lot flatter than the Sylhet one. It's rock hard. And I guess it's going to be a tough challenge for the bowlers to keep matters in hand," continued Malan.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha says he wants his side to maintain the attacking approach which has served them well in recent weeks.

"Our selection is aggressive, field placing, our body language, our fielding, batting. Tactically we're going to be aggressive," added Hathurusingha.