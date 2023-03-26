Ed Pollock hit his first Worcestershire century on debut at Leicester in April 2022

Worcestershire opener Ed Pollock has signed a new three-year contract ahead of the 2023 county season.

The 27-year-old left-hander scored 826 runs in all competitions last summer after moving from Warwickshire.

Previously seen as a white-ball specialist, he hit his first two Championship centuries, including 113 off 77 balls against Middlesex.

His new contract follows similar three-year deals for paceman Ben Gibbon and spin bowler Josh Baker.

"He has come into Championship cricket, which he wanted to do, scored his hundreds and proved he could actually do it, which I think is massive for him," said Paul Pridgeon, chair of the club's cricket steering group.

"It's all very well saying, 'I want to play Championship cricket, I think I can do it', but you have to go and prove it, and he has done that.

"He gives a different dimension at the top of the order in Championship cricket as well because sides are worried about him getting us off to a flier."

Pollock said he feels like he is "still just getting started" and is looking forward to resuming his first-wicket partnership with Jake Libby in the red-ball game.

They shared a stand of 195 against Sussex towards the end of last season and he added: "Myself and Jake have spoken about that this winter and getting the opportunity to bat more together.

"I know when he is batting well, and suddenly that big partnership at Sussex in September was the fruit of the season. Suddenly, we know each other, and everything starts to click into place. Looking forward to continuing that this year."

Worcestershire begin their Championship Division Two campaign with an away game against Derbyshire, starting on 6 April.