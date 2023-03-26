Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rony Talukdar top-scored for Bangladesh with 67

First T20 international, Chittagong Bangladesh 207-5 (19.2 overs): Talukdar 67, Das 47; Young 2-45 Ireland 81-5 (8 overs): Delany 21*, Tector 19, Stirling 17; Taskin 4-16 Bangladesh won by 22 runs under DLS method Scorecard

Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected first of three T20 internationals between the sides.

Rony Talukdar struck a career-best 67 from 38 balls as the hosts posted 207-5 in 19.2 overs before rain ended their innings in Chittagong prematurely.

When play resumed, Ireland found themselves chasing a formidable target of 104 off eight overs.

Despite a brave effort, the tourists could only manage 81-5.

Gareth Delany top-scored for Ireland with an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls, ably assisted by Harry Tector (19) and stand-in skipper Paul Stirling (17).

Taskin Ahmed excelled with the ball, ending with figures of 4-16.

Stirling and Mark Adair combined for an opening wicket partnership of 32, but when the latter was bowled by Hasan Mahmud for 13, three further wickets fell in quick succession to leave Ireland 40-4.

Tector and Delany then put on 32 for the fifth wicket but the overs just ran out for their side.

Earlier, Rony put on 91 runs in just seven overs in an opening stand with Liton Das, who made 47 off 23 balls, after Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl.

Craig Young broke the stand when he forced Liton to hole out to Stirling at mid-off and Tector soon had Najmul Hossain stumped for 14.

Ireland were hoping to put the brakes on Bangladesh's scoring spree once Graham Hume bowled Rony, who smacked seven fours and three sixes in his maiden T20I half-century.

However, Shamim Hossain's 20-ball 30 and Shakib Al Hasan's 20 not out off 13 balls helped Bangladesh race past the 200-run mark before the rain came.

Right-arm pacer Young claimed 2-45 for Ireland.

This game was Bangladesh's first T20I at home against Ireland, who have rested regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie for the three-match series.

Bangladesh won the preceding three-match one-day international series 2-0. The teams will meet for a one-off Test in early April.