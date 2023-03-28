Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Peter Moores coached the Karachi Kings in the 2022 Pakistan Super League

England's former coach Peter Moores is replacing David Hussey to take charge of Melbourne Stars for the next two seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Moores, 60, is the current coach at Nottinghamshire and will become the only overseas head coach in the BBL.

He coached England between 2007 and 2015 and has also won the Vitality Blast twice with Nottinghamshire.

"It's a great honour to be appointed as the Melbourne Stars head coach for the next two seasons," said Moores.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world but also to help develop the rest of the squad to get this club back where they belong."

"Peter was the outstanding candidate from a very strong group of applicants," said Blair Crouch, Melbourne general manager.

Hussey became the head of men's cricket with Victoria after the 2022-23 season.