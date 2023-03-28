Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Haines captains Sussex in the County Championship and One-Day Cup

Sussex captain Tom Haines and all-rounder Dan Ibrahim have signed three-year contract extensions with the club.

Left-handed opening batter Haines, 24, featured for England Lions during their tour of Sri Lanka this year.

He has scored 3,107 runs, including nine centuries, at an average of 37.89 in his 48 first-class appearances.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ibrahim made his Sussex debut aged 16 and became the youngest player to make a half-century in the County Championship.

He has scored 525 runs and taken six wickets in his 12 first-class appearances for the Hove-based side, and hit his maiden century against Glamorgan in the final Championship fixture of 2022.

"Tom is an outstanding opening batter in county cricket and has done a fantastic job for Sussex over the last couple of years," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website.

"There is no doubt his name will be spoken about as an England opener in the near future.

"Dan is without a doubt one of the most exciting young talents in English cricket. He is a true all-rounder that can bat at the top of the order and is skilful with the ball.

"He is someone that we are really excited about."