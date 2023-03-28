Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Sutherland took 5-75 in Western Australia's first innings in the Sheffield Shield final and made 83 for Victoria

Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland will not be able to play for Essex this summer because of a back injury.

The 23-year-old had agreed a contract to play 11 County Championship matches for the club.

But he had a scan following his Victoria side's defeat in the Sheffield Shield final last week, which revealed a stress fracture.

"It's really unfortunate that Will has injured himself so close to the 2023 season," said coach Anthony McGrath.

"We were all looking forward to welcoming him to Chelmsford and we're saddened to hear he will face a period of time recovering from his stress fracture."

Pace bowler Sutherland was the leading wicket-taker in this winter's Sheffield Shield in Australia, with 41 in 10 matches at an average of 19.92.

He also contributed 467 runs, including a century, but Victoria lost the final by nine wickets to Western Australia.