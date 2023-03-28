Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Brown (left) scored 696 runs and recorded 43 dismissals for Hampshire in 2022

Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Brown has signed a new contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old was a key member of the club's County Championship and One-Day Cup sides last year, in his first season with the club.

He scored 696 runs at an average of 38.66 and recorded 43 dismissals in Hampshire's red-ball campaign in 2022.

"I really enjoyed my first year here at The Ageas Bowl," Brown told the club website.

"It's a great dressing room to be in and we had a fantastic season across all three formats last year.

"We've definitely got unfinished business as a team and I'm really excited to go into the next couple of years hunting down more trophies."

Before arriving at Hampshire Brown had spent his entire career with local rivals Sussex, where he was captain for three years.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Brown's experience is invaluable to the side.

"Ben has been a great fit for the club and has had an excellent start to his Hampshire career.

"He offers all round quality on the pitch, leadership off it and is an extremely valuable member of the side."

Hampshire get their 2023 County Championship campaign under way on 6 April, at home to Nottinghamshire.