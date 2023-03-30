Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Tattersall captained Yorkshire from July 2022 until the end of last season after Steven Patterson stepped down

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Tattersall has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old, who had a spell as captain last season, extends his time with the club with the option of a further year.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs, and it's been a challenge to stay consistent," he told the club website.

"But I love it here and am more than happy to stay."

Meanwhile, director of cricket Darren Gough says the club are awaiting news on Shan Masood's availability during April and into May.

The newly signed club captain could be covered by Tattersall until his arrival, depending on his selection in Pakistan's squad for their limited-overs series against New Zealand from 14 April to 7 May.