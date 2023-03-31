Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third one-day international, Hamilton Sri Lanka 157 (41.3 overs): Nissanka 57 (64); Henry 3-14, Mitchell 3-32, Shipley 3-32 New Zealand 159-4 (32.5 overs): Young 86* (113), Nicholls 44* (52); Kumara 2-39 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

Sri Lanka will have to go through a qualifying stage to reach October's 50-over World Cup after a six-wicket defeat by New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 1996 champions, who have featured in every 50-over World Cup, are now unable to qualify automatically.

They were bowled out for 157 after opting to bat, with Pathum Nissanka making 57 and Dasun Shanaka 31.

New Zealand were 59-4 but Will Young (86*) and Henry Nicholls (40*) shared an unbroken 100 to see the hosts home.

Matt Henry took 3-14 for the Kiwis as Sri Lanka were reduced to 18-3 before all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Henry Shipley both claimed 3-32.

The win sees New Zealand take the three-match series 2-0 after a 198-run win in the first game before a washout in the second.

It leaves West Indies in the eighth and final World Cup qualifying spot in the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League table external-link but they could be overtaken by South Africa and Ireland.

South Africa face Netherlands later on Friday and on Sunday, knowing at least one win and avoiding defeat in the second game would see them climb to eighth.

Two wins would see them to 98 points, which Ireland could match with three wins against Bangladesh in their series between 9 and 14 May.

If both have 98 points then net run-rate would decide who qualifies, with them also level on nine wins.

The World Cup qualifying tournament, which takes place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July, will see two sides qualify for the World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka, who are led by former England head coach Chris Silverwood, will be joined by Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and Scotland.