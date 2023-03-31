Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India and Pakistan last met in October's Twenty20 World Cup when Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 helped India to a last-ball victory

Discussions about India playing their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue are taking place but have not extended to Pakistan doing so in the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

Pakistan host September's Asia Cup, and India the World Cup in early October.

The two sides have only played in World Cups and neutral venues since 2013 because of political tensions.

A hybrid model - where India play at a neutral venue and the rest in Pakistan - is being explored for the Asia Cup.

A statement by the PCB external-link , which clarified the situation after a media briefing on Thursday, said their chairman Najam Sethi had presented the model to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) officials "to end the impasse" after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to not send its team to Pakistan.

This week ESPN Cricinfo reported external-link that Pakistan could play their World Cup games in Bangladesh instead of in India, however Sethi said "no discussions" have taken place.

"This proposal - to play India's matches at a neutral venue and the rest in Pakistan - is under discussions within the ACC," said Sethi.

"At no stage during Thursday's media interaction did I give any reference to the ICC [International Cricket Council] or made any remarks on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far.

"This is not to say that the hybrid model will not be advocated at the proper ICC forum at the right time."