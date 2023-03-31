Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hassan Azad was Division Two's top run scorer in 2019 with 1,189 runs

Northamptonshire have signed opening batter Hassan Azad on a short-term contract.

The 29-year-old had been on trial with the club since injured Emilio Gay was ruled out for the start of the season.

Azad was released by Leicestershire last summer, having scored 2,569 runs in 42 first-class games over four seasons at Grace Road.

"Hassan is a great character who has proven success at the top of the order," said head coach John Sadler.

"He's got an excellent method and a strong mind, it feels like he's got a bit of a point to prove as well so it's great to have him in board with us."