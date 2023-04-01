Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Lawrenson (left) has scored 222 runs in three games in Namibia

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek Jersey 291-4 (50 overs): Tribe 115*, Lawrenson 114; Soper 2-40, Kamea 2-52 Papua New Guinea 280-9 (50 overs): Vala 75, Hekure 58, Amini 54 Jersey beat Papua New Guinea by 11 runs Scorecard external-link

Asa Tribe and Josh Lawrenson both made centuries as Jersey registered their first one-day international win.

The islanders beat Papua New Guinea by 11 runs at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off in Namibia.

Tribe (115 not out) and Lawrenson (114) put on 232 for the third wicket as Jersey made 291-4 in their innings.

In reply, Papua New Guinea ended on 280-9 as Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard and Harrison Carlyon each took two wickets.

Playing just their third ODI, Jersey put losses to Canada and hosts Namibia behind them as they kept their slim qualification hopes alive.

The win also boosted their hopes of making the top four in the competition, and with it ODI status for the next four years.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, it looked like Jersey might regret that decision as they were reduced to 41-2 off 8.1 overs, openers Harrison Carlyon and Nick Greenwood both caught off Chad Soper's bowling for 26 and 14 respectively.

But Jersey's leading run-scorer Lawrenson, 20, came together with highly-rated 19-year-old Tribe in what ultimately proved to be a match-winning combination.

Lawrenson, who had hit 66 against Canada and 42 against Namibia, was again superb as he became the first Jersey player to score an ODI century, reaching three figures off 99 balls, in the 47th over.

Three balls later Tribe - who had struggled in his first two outings after impressing in Jersey's Challenge League campaign - brought up his hundred off 136 deliveries as the pair created sporting history for the island.

Asa Tribe's 115 not out is the highest score by a Jersey batter in a one-day international

Lawrenson went on to make 114 thanks to two sixes and 11 fours in his 105-ball knock before he was bowled by Sema Kamea with the second ball of the penultimate over, with the score on 273-3.

His replacement Jonty Jenner was trapped lbw by Kamea, but the unbeaten Tribe ended with a six off his final ball - the 10th time he had reached the boundary, including two maximums, in his composed 143-ball 115 not out.

Tony Ura (29) gave PNG a positive start to their run-chase and Riley Hekure and skipper Assad Vala added 95 in 16 overs for the fourth wicket to keep them in the hunt.

Hekure made 58 off 51 balls but was then caught by Greenwood off Carlyon's off-spin and Perchard (2-43)struck a crucial blow by having Vala caught for 75 by substitute Daniel Birrell in the 44th over.

Charles Amini raced to a half-century from 44 deliveries but he fell for 54 to Sumerauer (2-69), who then bowled Norman Vanua with his next delivery as the PNG challenge faded.