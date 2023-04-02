Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler was the top run scorer in the IPL last year

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 203-5 (20 overs): Samson 55, Buttler 54; Natarajan 2-23 Sunrisers Hyderabad 131-8 (20 overs): Samad 32; Chahal 4-17, Boult 2-21 Rajasthan Royals win by 72 runs: Scorecard

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler hit 54 in 22 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler and opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a blistering start before the Englishman fell.

Jaiswal, who made 54, was then supported by 55 from captain Sanju Samson as the Royals posted 203-5.

They then restricted Hyderabad to 131-8 with Yuzvendra Chahal taking 4-17 and Trent Boult 2-21.

Buttler, 32, was the leading batsman in the IPL last season with 863 runs including four centuries as the Royals finished as runners-up.

Last November, he led England to a T20 World Cup triumph.