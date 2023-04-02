Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Aiden Markram's 175 was his first century in one-day interantionals

Second one-day international, Johannesburg South Africa 370-8 (50 overs): Markram 175 (126), Miller 91 (61); Klaassen 2-23 Netherlands 224 (39.1 overs): Musa 61 (69); Magala 5-43 South Africa won by 146 runs Scorecard

South Africa closed in on October's 50-over World Cup with an empathic 146-run win over the Netherlands - and ensured West Indies went into the qualifiers.

The victory took South Africa into eighth and the final qualification spot in the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League table.

Ireland must win all three of their games against Bangladesh between 9-14 May to match South Africa's 98 points.

Net run-rate would then decide who progresses to the World Cup.

The other side will join two-time World Cup winners West Indies in the qualifiers, which take place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July.

Sri Lanka, led by former England head coach Chris Silverwood, are already in the qualifiers, alongside the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and Scotland.

Ireland or South Africa will join them, alongside two other sides who are already competing in a qualifying tournament external-link .

Two sides will qualify for the tournament proper which takes place in India and will see England try to defend the crown they won at Lord's in 2019 with a dramatic super over win over New Zealand.

South Africa posted their 11th-highest ODI score of 370-8 against the Dutch, thanks to Aiden Markam's 175 off 126 balls and David Miller's 61-ball 91.

It was a maiden ODI ton for captain Markram, with his score South Africa's sixth-highest individual total in the format.

They bowled the Netherlands out for 224, with Sisanda Magala taking 5-43.