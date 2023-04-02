Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Tremain plays state cricket in Australia for New South Wales

Northamptonshire have signed Australian seam bowler Chris Tremain for the start of the new county season.

He has taken 288 first-class wickets at an average of 24.02 - 20 in the 2022-2023 Sheffield Shield - and played four one-day internationals in 2016.

The 31-year-old will play the opening three County Championship games and joins compatriot Sam Whiteman in the Northants squad.

"Playing county cricket has always been a bucket-list thing for me," he said.

"It's been a pretty quick turnaround from the end of our season [in Australia], so I'm glad we could get everything sorted in time to get me on the plane."

Northamptonshire finished sixth in Championship Division One last summer and start the new campaign on Friday with an away game against Kent at Canterbury.

"We're really pleased to have Chris joining us for the first few games," said head coach John Sadler.

"He's got a great skill-set and we like his approach to the game, Sam [Whiteman] rates him highly as well."