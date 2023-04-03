Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Fuller (centre) joined Hampshire after spells with Gloucestershire, Auckland and Middlesex

Hampshire all-rounder James Fuller has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until the end of 2024.

The 33-year-old has made a total of 93 appearances across all formats since joining from Middlesex in 2019.

He took 23 wickets as the Hawks won the T20 Blast last year, while also picking up 28 wickets and scoring 505 runs in the County Championship in 2022.

"James adds 'X factor' and balance to our line-up," director of cricket Giles White told the club website. external-link

"It was fantastic to see him deliver across the formats last summer. He bowls with pace and has the ability to clear the ropes with the bat.

"He's a great player to have in the team."