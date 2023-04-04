Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Latham has scored 13 Test hundreds for New Zealand and a further seven tons in One-Day Internationals

Surrey have signed New Zealand batter Tom Latham for five County Championship matches in June and July.

The 31-year-old has scored 5,150 Test runs at an average of 41.53.

He will join the Division One champions on 11 June for their trip to Kent, with the final match of his stint, against Somerset, starting on 25 July.

"He will add to the quality of our batting line up when we are highly likely to lose players for the Ashes," director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

"As we look to build on the success of 2022, it is important we can bring in quality talent when we need it. I'm confident Tom will be an outstanding addition to the squad of players we already have in place."

In total, Latham has played 74 Tests, 125 one-dayers and 19 T20 internationals for the Black Caps.