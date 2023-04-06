Close menu

County Championship: Cameron Steel and Ben Foakes help Surrey recover at Lancashire

By Adam LaniganBBC Sport at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Cameron Steel (right) batting for Surrey against Lancashire
Cameron Steel (right) only managed 128 runs in five Championship matches for Surrey during their title-winning campaign last year
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one):
Surrey 340-7: Steel 86*, Foakes 76; Bailey 3-67
Lancashire: Yet to Bat
Lancashire 2 pts, Surrey 2 pts
England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes produced a timely reminder of his batting qualities as his 76 put defending champions Surrey in an excellent position after day one against Lancashire.

Coming in with his side 44-3 having been asked to bat, Foakes led the recovery in front of watching England director of cricket Rob Key.

He batted for nearly four hours, sharing stands of 87 with Jamie Smith (54) and 75 with Cameron Steel.

Foakes' innings was ended by a brilliant Colin de Grandhomme catch, but Steel carried on to end 86 not out as Surrey finished on 340-7.

Lancashire had inflicted Surrey's only defeat of 2022 in finishing runners-up behind them and they had the visitors under pressure after new captain Keaton Jennings won the toss and put them in on a cold Manchester morning.

Captain Rory Burns was caught behind for one, England number three Ollie Pope made 13 and Ryan Patel was dismissed for four as new ball pair Will Williams and Tom Bailey made early inroads.

Dom Sibley hung around until just before lunch on his first game for Surrey since returning from Warwickshire before he went for 35 to leave his side 77-4.

Foakes was batting at five, two places above his spot in the England order, but rather than the gung-ho Bazball style favoured by the Test team, he needed to dig in for his county.

His last appearance at Old Trafford produced a Test-best 113 not out last summer against South Africa having come in that day at 147-5 and he underlined his ability to bat well in a difficult situation.

His wicketkeeping skills are not in doubt. But with Harry Brook making himself a near-certainty in the middle order, something will have to give if Jonny Bairstow wants to get back in the team when he recovers from his broken leg.

Bairstow has said that he would be happy to keep if asked, so that makes Foakes the player under the spotlight.

So with Key and chief selector Luke Wright watching on, Foakes' reassurance at the crease and calm approach must have impressed them.

As batting got easier after tea, he looked well set for a century until de Grandhomme's one-handed diving catch off Luke Wood saw him depart for 76.

When Jordan Clark (14) was lbw to the new ball to be Bailey's third wicket, Surrey were 278-7, but Steel received great lower order support from Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott (34 not out).

Together they added 62 for the eighth wicket to underline their side's fearsome strength with the bat.

That was the foundation of their Championship success last year with opponents unable to run through the line-up and it was a weary attack who trudged off, having experienced much the same thing.

  • Comment posted by sudip1959, today at 20:52

    Foakes is arguably the best Test keeper/batsman in the world . YJB is one of the best batsmen around but NOT the best keeper !! Play your best players in their positions v Australia . Crawley/Duckett should start well for their teams or Bairstow comes in for one of them . DONT DROP FOAKES! Bairstow needs time in the middle once fit again .

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 20:43

    Bairstow is a match winner, Foakes isn’t. Pope might be left out anyway.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 20:47

      otiger replied:
      Foakes has helped win matches - cast your mind back. Bairstow had plenty of lean years.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 20:39

    Day 1 and a poor pitch prepared.

    It’s gonna be a long summer.

    • Reply posted by Heavy Hitters, today at 20:57

      Heavy Hitters replied:
      I thought The Oval pitch played well for an early April match. 340 runs in the day, tricky in the morning but the second new ball did little. Ben Foakes is the first pick as the England wicket keeper. If YJB can show last years from for Yorkshire then Creepy or Pope may come under scrutiny. Further, although the Ashes are unnecessarily early this year there is still time for injuries or form.

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 20:30

    Both Bairstow and Foakes should be selected..One of them needs to bat higher up the order.Foaked with the gloves..Bairstow needs first to prove himself on the county circuit,before test selection

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:34

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Bairstow should replace Crawley IMO.

  • Comment posted by Rustynuts, today at 20:28

    I agree with Ian Chappell when he says “always pick your best Wicket Keeper”.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 21:00

      boating-voter replied:
      I'll own up to being a fully paid-up member of the wicketkeepers' union, so I must declare an interest :-) but I'd always want to see the best keeper chosen. They smarten up all the rest of the fielding, as well as creating chances that lesser keepers don't even notice.
      It's Oh So Village to pick a mediocre keeper on the basis of their batting.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:01

    Enterprising batting from Surrey to post 340 f 7. Foakes looks good and should retain his Test place at the start of the Ashes. YJB will come back in as an England batsman but in a reshuffled order minus Crawley probably.

  • Comment posted by pauline, today at 20:01

    What a great problem to have. To drop probably the best wicketkeeper in the world because you have to many world-class batsman in your side. Wasn't that long ago it was Root and nobody else .

  • Comment posted by Bunny, today at 19:50

    In red ball cricket you always play your best keeper which is Ben Foakes by a New York mile in this country (and probably in the world)! The only way Bairstow should come back would be to replace Crawley as he has opened before and has proved his Bazball credentials.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 19:53

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Bairstow has only ever opened in white ball cricket. He had the year of his life last year in the middle order. It would be absolute madness to now expect him to open.

  • Comment posted by tm3zpztp, today at 19:49

    I really don't understand the suggestions that Foakes , as keeper , is under threat. He's the best around by a country mile. Scores runs as well.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:36

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Foakesy is a good old fashioned Batter/Batsman and the best keeper in the world.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 19:38

    It would be a mistake to drop Foakes for Bairstow in the England team. Foakes is flawless behind the stumps and makes useful runs too. Just not sure how you fit Bairstow back in really, he would not be suitable as an opener to replace Crawley.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 19:43

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Flawless? Seriously? He's not that good. Bairstow has to return and has to bat in the middle order. Foakes has done nothing wrong but Bairstow is an experienced keeper. I don't see how Foakes can keep his place in the circumstances.

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 19:34

    All the while people still think Foakes should be dropped from the Test side!

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 19:42

      N2019 replied:
      Foakes proving himself to be quality, and I would prefer not to see him dropped.

