Dan Mousley has made half-centuries for the Bears in all three formats

Warwickshire batter Dan Mousley has signed a new contract with the Bears.

The 21-year Birmingham-born left-hander, who bowls off-spin in limited-overs cricket, was already signed up for the 2023 campaign.

But he has now extended his deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Mousley has made 25 appearances in all formats, the most recent of them in the final County Championship game of last season when the Bears narrowly avoided relegation to Division Two.

"Warwickshire means so much to me," said Mousley. "Since arriving as a young boy in the Edgbaston Cricket Centre, it was always my dream to play for the Bears at Edgbaston.

"But having done that, I'm now ready to push on and take my game to another level. Being a part of the 2021 squad, which won the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy, was amazing and I want to help the club add more trophies over the next few years."