The opening day of the County Championship match between Somerset and Warwickshire at Taunton has been abandoned because of rain.

Heavy overnight showers left the outfield unplayable, with umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey ending any hope of play at 09:30 BST on Thursday.

The club are hopeful, given the extra day of treating the pitch, that play can start on Friday at 11:00 BST.

Somerset finished seventh in Division One last season, with the Bears eighth.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson and Cameron Bancroft are set for their Somerset debuts.

Hasan Ali, Chris Rushworth and Ed Barnard are all in line to make their first appearances for Bears.

"We had torrential rain for most of yesterday and it kept going until about 02:30 BST this morning and, in reality, killed any prospects [of play] with pools of water on the outfield," Somerset chief executive Gordon Hollis told the club website.

"We've had 27 days' rain out of the last 30 here in Taunton, there's a lot of water out there, even if we'd not had the overnight rain underfoot was so soft it was a challenge anyway.

"But the forecast is set fair for the next few days and hopefully we'll be good to go tomorrow."