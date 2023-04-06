Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 300-8: Madsen 87; Waite 3-43 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Wayne Madsen was quickly back in the groove for Derbyshire on a day of fluctuating fortunes against Worcestershire in the County Championship match at Derby.

Last season's leading run-scorer in the competition launched his 15th season for the county with 87 from 134 balls before Derbyshire lost late wickets to close on 300-8

Billy Godleman set the tempo by hitting three sixes in a 61-ball 70 after Worcestershire had put Derbyshire in on a rain-affected opening day at the Incora County Ground.

Derbyshire were well-set at 189-3 but Matthew Waite led a fightback to finish with figures of 3-43 from 14 overs.

A wet outfield prevented any play before lunch but the ground was bathed in bright sunshine when Worcestershire decided to bowl first.

It looked a good toss to win but a combination of Godleman's intent and poor bowling saw Derbyshire seize the initiative from the start.

Haider Ali is expected to provide some pyrotechnics at the top of the order but it was Godleman who lit the fuse on an encouraging first day for the home side.

Even Joe Leach, who settled into an early rhythm, was treated dismissively at times while Josh Tongue was flayed from the attack after three overs.

In past seasons Godleman has veered between obduracy and outright aggression but even so Leach looked surprised when Derbyshire's former captain waltzed down the pitch and dispatched him over the long off boundary.

Tongue was cut and driven for four boundaries in the sixth over en route to Derbyshire passing 50 soon after, which prompted Brett D'Oliveira to call on Waite who broke through immediately.

Haider was lured into playing at a wide swinging ball which he dragged into his stumps and when Leach nipped one back to defeat Brooke Guest in the next over, Worcestershire thought they had gained a measure of control.

But that brought in Madsen, who made 1,273 championship runs in 2022, to drive the scoring rate along at above five an over.

Ben Gibbon struggled with his length and was hammered for three consecutive fours by Madsen who helped himself to nine more on his way to 50.

Godleman reached his 50 off only 42 balls and hit Leach for two more sixes before he whipped the seamer low to midwicket where Gibbon held a good catch.

Leach had Derbyshire captain Leus du Plooy dropped at gully shortly before tea which did not come soon enough for Tongue and Gibbon who between them had conceded 80 runs from 11 overs.

Both improved after the interval as the bowlers got more assistance when the floodlights were turned on although it was a poor shot from Du Plooy, driving loosely at Gibbon, that gave Worcestershire a fourth wicket.

Waite had found swing throughout the day and late movement pinned Madsen lbw to give Worcestershire a productive end to the day.

Matt Lamb was run out by a direct hit from gully before Anuj Dal edged Waite low to third slip where Adam Hose took a fine diving catch.

Zak Chappell (40 not out) and Ben Aitchison (26) added 59 for the eighth wicket as Derbyshire claimed two batting points but Worcestershire had fought back well after the day threatened to run away from them.

