Jersey were playing at one-day international level for the first time in their history

Jersey have the potential to be a one-day international side says the island's head coach Neil MacRae.

Jersey finished fifth in the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia with one win from five games.

Had Jersey finished fourth they would have got one-day status from promotion to ICC Cricket World Cup League Two.

"We were clearly competitive at the level we've just stepped up to and we had opportunities in three games to win them," MacRae told BBC Sport.

"The ODI status in League Two provides more cricket at a higher level, we now have to find a way to bridge that gap as we develop and prepare to come back to ODI cricket in four years time.

"It certainly shows that we've got the raw ability and potential to be a successful ODI nation given that we came to this tournament out of winter with very little cricket under our belts and we're still an amateur team.

"The challenge now is to learn the lessons from this tournament, take a young team further down the line and become more battle-hardened over the next three years so in four years time the opportunity can arise again and we'll be better prepared to progress."

Jersey's entire squad was made up of players who were born on the island or came up through their youth system in the 100,000 population Channel Island.

Josh Lawrenson and Asa Tribe both hit centuries in Jersey's 11-run win over Papua New Guinea

They won ICC Challenge League B last summer to gain qualification for this stage of World Cup qualifying and have reached the final global qualifying tournaments for the last three Twenty20 World Cups - they were beaten by Zimbabwe and USA in the group stages last year.

In facing the likes of the USA, UAE and Namibia they were up against fully professional teams able to draw on many more local players as well as those who have come from places such as the Indian subcontinent and Caribbean and become eligible through residency.

"The other sides that we're playing against are full time sides, more than anything that allows them to play a greater volume of cricket throughout the year, and that volume of matches is quite clear to see in League Two, has created battle-hardened sides which are well-drilled and experienced.

"We've got some exceptional young talent and a team with huge spirit and pride in representing Jersey and we've certainly been competitive throughout this tournament.

"It's a great platform now for us to move forward over the next three years in Challenge League through another cycle of 50-over cricket and continue to develop this exciting young team."