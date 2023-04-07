Kyle Abbott (right) had only taken one wicket in Nottinghamshire's first innings

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Nottinghamshire 185 & 146-6: Duckett 51, Slater 43; Abbott 4-30 Hampshire 231: Middleton 59; Paterson 3-39, Fletcher 3-44 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 100 runs Scorecard

Ben Duckett taught his Nottinghamshire team-mates some of his learnings from his winter with England before Hampshire's Kyle Abbott pegged back the visitors on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Opening batter Duckett grabbed a quickfire 51 which brought a whiff of the panache he showed during his hectic winter with England to County Championship Division One.

But Hampshire, who had quickly seen their first-innings lead of 46 wiped out, reaffirmed their position on the front foot through Abbott's 4-30 - which included three wickets in eight balls.

Newly-promoted Nottinghamshire ended the day on 146-6 - with a lead of 100 on a pitch that is not getting harder to bat on.

Duckett embraced Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' entertaining style to average 56, with a century and four 50s during Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand - with further successes in the limited-overs formats.

In all likelihood, he will open for England in the one-off Test against Ireland in June and then in the Ashes. But he still needed to start the season strongly.

He had bumped Ben Slater down to number three - albeit not through his own demands - and despite a few moments of quality, fell to the imperious Mohammad Abbas for 24 in the first innings.

The closest he had come to 'Bazball' then was a dance and swing, but second time around he looked to punish the bad balls with an air of confidence.

He and Haseeb Hameed had scrubbed off Hampshire's 46-run first innings lead within 10 overs using timely aggression. Any width was carved to the offside boundaries with little care for the 13 wickets that had previously been snared behind the wicket.

Hameed guided Keith Barker to first slip, before Duckett reached his half-century in 54 balls. Then Abbott pounced.

Fast bowler Abbott regularly has spells where he becomes unplayable with his bustling nip in both directions. Duckett, Joe Clarke and Lyndon James felt the full force of once such burst just after tea.

The former South Africa international trapped Duckett lbw before finding Clarke and James' outside edges in a formidable double-wicket maiden - the damage was three wickets in eight balls and Nottinghamshire slipping from 86-1 to 86-4.

Ben Slater started watchfully for his 43 before swinging more and more frequently to eventually hole out to deep cover.

Steven Mullaney batted out 63 balls for his 12 before Abbott returned to have him lbw and swing the momentum towards the hosts.

Earlier, Hampshire had gained a first-innings lead but had lost their last seven wickets for 111 runs to suggest they had missed an opportunity to steam ahead - although high-quality bowling rather than poor batting was largely to blame.

Dane Paterson and Luke Fletcher were exceptional in the morning session with their tightness and challenging bowling. It had taken Hampshire 62 minutes to score their first boundary off the bat. The former pinned Liam Dawson and ended Fletcha Middleton's promising 59.

Ben Brown and Ian Holland slowly rebuilt with a 47-run stand but both fell to Fletcher - who claimed 3-44.

Olly Stone returned after lunch with verve to pick up Barker and Abbott to end his first innings as a Nottinghamshire bowler with 3-82, while South African Dan Paterson added James Fuller to claim 3-39.

