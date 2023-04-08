Last updated on .From the section Counties

Foakes hit 12 fours and one six in his unbeaten century

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Surrey 442 & 292-6 dec: Foakes 103*, Burns 54; Parkinson 5-120 Lancashire 291 & 37-0: Wells 28* Lancashire (4pts) trail Surrey (7 pts) by 406 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hit an unbeaten century to set up Surrey's pursuit of victory over Lancashire on day three at Old Trafford.

Having bowled out the hosts for 291 - with five wickets for Sean Abbott - the champions did not enforce the follow-on.

Foakes scored at more than a run a ball to end on 103 not out, allowing his side to declare on 292-6, a lead of 443.

But Lancashire made it through to the close at 37-0.

The home side's final two wickets added 58 in the morning session with New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme undefeated on 67 on debut.

He put on 81 with Will Williams (30) for the ninth wicket before Abbott's first ball of the morning had Williams lbw as the Australia finished with 5-50.

When last man Matt Parkinson (5) was bowled by Dan Worrall, Lancashire were two runs short of the follow-on target but had shown that the pitch was still good.

Burns made 54 at the top of the order but Surrey kept losing wickets to slow their momentum.

When Cameron Steel was bowled by Parkinson for 31 after tea - the leg-spinner's fifth wicket - they were 227-6, leading by 378.

But having been joined by Jordan Clark, Foakes hit the accelerator as he raced towards a century.

It was eventually reached off 93 balls with 12 fours and a six thanks to a superb sweep off Parkinson.

To go with his first innings 76, it was another nudge towards the England selectors about his qualities with the bat as he battles with Jonny Bairstow for a spot in the Ashes this summer.

One thing not in doubt is how much the 30-year-old likes batting at Old Trafford, with 292 runs in his last three innings following an unbeaten 113 against South Africa here last summer.

With his century complete, skipper Burns waved them in, but their bowlers could not find a breakthrough in the 11 overs they had at openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings.

Lancashire require a nominal 407 more, although Parkinson with his 5-120 showed there is some turn in the wicket, as Surrey chase the 10 wickets needed to begin their title defence with a victory.