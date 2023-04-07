Last updated on .From the section Counties

England one-day international Lewis Gregory hit the 19th first-class fifty of his career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 269-8 (88 overs): Gregory 65*, Bancroft 44, Davey 42; Barnard 3-54 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory led a final session fightback in the rain-affected County Championship match with Warwickshire at Taunton.

The visitors' new-look seam attack looked to have taken control when reducing their hosts to 136-7 after Ed Barnard (3-54), Hasan Ali (2-62) and Chris Rushworth (1-51) all took wickets on their debut.

But Gregory and Josh Davey had other ideas, Somerset's eighth-wicket pair adding 105 in 25.1 overs with some attractive counter-attacking cricket to help their side to 269-8 at the close.

Gregory contributed an unbeaten 65, off 105 balls, with nine fours, while Davey lost nothing by comparison, hitting seven boundaries in his 42 before falling lbw to Oliver Hannon-Dalby (2-65) with the second new ball.

After no play on the first day due to a saturated outfield, umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey made a 10.30 BST inspection and ruled that the game could start at noon, with lunch at 13:30 BST - and 88 overs in the day.

Gregory, who is acting Somerset captain while Tom Abell completes recovery from a rib injury, won the toss.

Of their three debutants Cameron Bancroft made 44 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore 34 but Sean Dickson went cheaply.