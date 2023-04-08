Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alex Davies made the seventh first-class century of his career - but only his second since moving from Lancashire to Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Somerset 284: Gregory 65, Bancroft 44, Davey 42; Barnard 3-54, Hannon-Dalby 3-76 Warwickshire 307-5 (88.2 overs): Davies 118, Hain 83* Warwickshire 5 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Alex Davies hit his seventh first-class century as Warwickshire built a narrow first innings lead over Somerset on day three at Taunton.

After dismissing their hosts for 284 from an overnight 269-8, the visitors had replied with 307-5 when bad light ended play nine overs early.

Opener Davies led the way with 118, off 153 balls, with 21 fours and a six.

Sam Hain contributed an undefeated 83, Will Rhodes 39 and Michael Burgess 36 not out, while Jack Leach was the most successful Somerset bowler with 3-93.

The day began with Somerset's Lewis Gregory and Leach looking to guide their side towards a second batting point.

Those hopes faded when Gregory pushed forward to Chris Rushworth in the second over of the morning and departed without adding to his overnight score of 65 as Rob Yates pouched his fourth catch of the match at first slip. Oliver Hannon-Dalby wrapped up the innings by pinning Peter Siddle to leave Leach unbeaten on 27.

Warwickshire's reply got off to a poor start when Yates edged the third ball, bowled by Josh Davey, to Tom Lammonby at fourth slip.

Bears skipper Rhodes hit six fours in his 39 off 52 balls before aiming an aggressive shot off Leach and picking out Craig Overton at wide mid-on.

Davies and the equally comfortable Hain then took their third-wicket stand to 133 in 34.1 overs when it was broken by Leach.

Davies looked to increase the tempo with a reverse sweep and only succeeded in dragging the ball onto his stumps.

From 203-2, that became 205-4 when Dan Mousley fell lbw to Leach for two.

But Ed Barnard helped Hain add 31, contributing 19 on his Warwickshire debut before being bowled by Siddle playing inside the line.

Burgess secured a first batting point for Warwickshire with a flashing cut for four off Gregory and they were three runs ahead by the time the second new ball was taken.

It had little effect and the game looked to be meandering towards a draw following the first day wash-out when, with the floodlights on, the umpires took the players off nine overs from the scheduled close.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network