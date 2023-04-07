Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dawid Malan's century against Leicestershire was his 29th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day two): Yorkshire 517: Malan 132, Bean 118, Milnes 75; Ahmed 3-89, Finan 3-109 Leicestershire 201-5: Ackermann 67, Handscomb 62*; Milnes 3-46 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 316 runs Scorecard

England white ball star Dawid Malan completed a sumptuous century on day two - but Yorkshire did not have things all their own way in pursuit of a County Championship victory over Leicestershire at Headingley.

Malan enhanced his already sparkling first-class record for Yorkshire as they racked up a first-innings 517. In six matches at Headingley, this 154-ball 132 added to previous scores of 219, 199 and 152 since the start of 2020.

Yorkshire advanced from an overnight 285-3, with nightwatcher Matt Milnes making 75 on debut before taking three wickets in a hard-working bowling display as the visitors closed on 201-5 from 60 overs.

But Yorkshire were met with resistance either side of tea in the form of international pair Colin Ackermann and Peter Handscomb, who shared 121 for the fourth wicket.

Netherlands batter Ackermann led the way with a measured 67 and Australian overseas player Handscomb supported him with an unbeaten 62 against the county he played for in 2017.

Malan and confident ex-Kent seamer Milnes completed a 94-run partnership for Yorkshire's fourth wicket in the early stages of the day, the latter impressing with the bat before later claiming the opening wicket in Leicestershire's response as they slipped to 64-3.

England leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed recovered from conceding 22 in his first over on day one to finish with 3-89 from 15 overs, including Malan.

Malan advanced from 91 overnight to his 29th first-class century and batted with effortless class.

The left-hander looked ready to really accelerate when Ahmed had him caught at long-off at 363-4, before getting George Hill stumped and Dom Bess, for 49, bowled to wrap up Yorkshire's innings after lunch.

While Leicestershire failed to contain Yorkshire's deep batting line-up, credit should be given to Ahmed, who bounced back from his nightmare start on day one even though he also conceded 15 off his first over of day two - Milnes hit three boundaries, including a paddle to fine-leg.

An 18-year-old bundle of energy working hard for reward on a flat Headingley surface, he claimed the wicket of his international colleague Malan before deceiving Hill and bowling Bess as he was searching for quick and late runs.

After some early damage through the middle of the afternoon, Ackermann and Handscomb then steadied to give their side hope of a recovery during the second half of this fixture.

Milnes - 3-49 from 15 overs - struck first when he had Sol Budinger caught at mid-off following a miscued pull before Ben Coad had captain Lewis Hill caught at second slip.

And when Jordan Thompson, who had earlier hit three big sixes in a breezy 26, dismissed Rishi Patel with a superb one-handed return catch, which looped up off inside edge and pad, the visitors were 64-3 after 15 overs and staring down the barrel.

However, either side of tea, two experienced hands stemmed the tide as Yorkshire's new president Jane Powell watched on.

If their bowling had struggled to impose, Leicestershire's batting should give their members and supporters plenty to be encouraged about as they bid to forget a winless campaign in 2022.

Before tea, Ackermann and Handscomb played their shots and were rewarded. Afterwards, it was more of a graft against some testing home bowling.

By the time Ackermann reached a 99-ball fifty, the score was 147-3.

Shortly afterwards, Handscomb was dropped at first slip on 41 by Hill off Thompson.

He survived to reach a fifty - also off 99 balls - before seeing Ackermann offer a return catch to Milnes, who also had Wiaan Mulder caught behind as the score slipped to 187-5 later in the day.

Meanwhile, just before lunch, Yorkshire announced the overseas signing of Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel on an initial four-game Championship deal, starting next week against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.