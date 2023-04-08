Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rehan Ahmed is playing only his fifth first-class match

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day three): Yorkshire 517: Malan 132, Bean 118, Milnes 75 & 220-4: Hope 83*, Hill 57*, Wharton 52 Leicestershire 415: Handscomb 112, Ahmed 85, Ackermann 67, Wright 66*; Milnes 3-72, Thompson 3-86 Yorkshire 7 pts, Leicestershire 5 pts Scorecard

Potential Ashes rivals Peter Handscomb and Rehan Ahmed united with the bat to lead Leicestershire's impressive fightback against Division Two title favourites Yorkshire on day three at Headingley.

In the face of Yorkshire's first-innings 517, Australian Handscomb posted a fine 112 and Ahmed worked hard to match him with 85.

The sixth-wicket pair shared a stand of 141 as the visitors responded with a sturdy 415.

Leicestershire, winless in Division Two last season, would have feared the worst as Yorkshire dominated the opening two days, restricting the Foxes to 251-5 at halfway.

But they have shown impressive fortitude on a flat pitch, thanks largely to two men who could be in opposition later this summer for their respective countries.

Their resistance forced Yorkshire to bat again from just before tea, and there was more good news as the hosts fell to 29-3 before half-centuries for James Wharton - his first in first-team cricket - West Indian debutant Shai Hope and George Hill saw the hosts reach close of play on 220-4, a lead of 322.

A Yorkshire win is the most likely outcome, but it is by no means certain.

Handscomb was excellent for his 112 off 201 balls, including 18 boundaries, though he could have easily been run out on 99 when Wharton shied at the non-striker's end from short cover after the Victorian had scrambled for an ill-judged single.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network