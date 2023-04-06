Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed has been capped in all three formats by England

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has told BBC Sport how important his faith is to him, and how it keeps him humble after a record-breaking year.

Ahmed, who is the youngest male cricketer to play for England in all formats of the game, is currently observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The month coincides with the start of the County Championship, in which Ahmed is playing for Leicestershire in their opening match against Yorkshire.

"I think the biggest difference for me in the last year is my faith," said the 18-year-old.

"So, fasting now, I miss water and missing water makes you even more humble and grateful.

"Faith plays the biggest part in my life, so if I do that right cricket will come."

Muslims around the world are fasting from sunrise to sunset - abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours - which means Ahmed's club side Leicestershire have had to alter his training schedule.

Ahmed explains: "Training wise they help me with timings, they help with nutrition, they tell me what to eat and what's best for my recovery and my performance.

"So, yeah, they're doing what they can."

Ahmed on Ashes and Jack Leach

Leg-spinner Ahmed picked up a five-wicket haul on his Test debut against Pakistan in December and has since made his international debut in both one-day and T20 cricket on the recent tour to Bangladesh.

England's Test team is braced for a huge summer, in which they welcome Australia for an Ashes series, which begins on 16 June.

However, Ahmed is concentrating purely on his performances for Leicestershire.

"I'm just going to focus on these County Championship games and if I don't play in the Ashes, I'll watch it. I can't wait to watch it, it'll be a great series," Ahmed said.

"My job is just to try and win games for Leicester and if I play, I play. If not then I don't."

And when asked if he sees himself as a future number one spinner for England, he adds: "I've still got a lot of work to do in all aspects of my game.

"Leachy (Jack Leach) is one of the best in the world, he's unreal so I don't think England are struggling for spinners at the moment."