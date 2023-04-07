Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire say there is scope for Saud Shakeel's deal at the club to be extended beyond his initial four-game contract

Yorkshire have signed Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel for four matches from the second game of the County Championship.

The 27-year-old is set for his debut at Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Shakeel made his Test debut against England in December, scoring half-centuries in each of his first five appearances and a maiden century against New Zealand.

"Saud is a very talented young player, we see this as a great signing," managing director Darren Gough said. external-link

Gough added: "He will be a wonderful addition to our current squad.

"We don't want to be in a position like last year where we had to rely purely on youth at times - you need that balance in the line-up."

Shakeel has scored 4,773 runs in 62 first-class matches to date, hitting 16 centuries and averaging 54.23.

The left-hander will increase Yorkshire's options in the absence of captain Shan Masood, who will miss the start of the season after being called up by Pakistan, and the injured Neil Wagner.

"He did well against England and New Zealand," added Gough. "We want to get the balance right between youth and experience and we now feel we have got a squad where we have plenty of opportunities for everyone."

Shakeel joins New Zealand's Wagner, West Indies batter Shai Hope and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese as Yorkshire's overseas players.