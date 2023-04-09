Last updated on .From the section Counties

England Lions man Sam Hain hit the 15th first-class century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 284& 180-6: Lammonby 66*, Hannon-Dalby 3-21 Warwickshire 392: Hain 119, Davies 118; Leach 4-119 Somerset (9 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire's seamers gave Somerset a final-day scare before having to settle for a draw at Taunton.

Sam Hain completed a patient century to make 119 as the Bears extended their overnight 305-7 to 392.

The visitors then reduced Somerset to 127-6, a lead of just 19, as Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3-21 and Bears debutant Chris Rushworth (2-33) did the main damage.

But they could not prevent Tom Lammonby (66 not out) and Craig Overton (29 not out) helping Somerset to safety on 180-6.

Somerset took nine points and Warwickshire 11 from a contest ruined by the first-day wash-out.

A draw already appeared the most likely outcome when play began and interest initially centred on the battle for bonus points.

Warwickshire needed 93 off 21.4 overs to reach 400 and Somerset four wickets in the same period to claim maximum bowling points - but, while Somerset managed it, the Bears fell eight runs short.

Somerset now travel to Trent Bridge on Thursday, when they hope to have skipper Tom Abell back from the side strain he suffered playing for England Lions against Sri Lanka.

The Bears hope to have last season's final day hero Liam Norwell fit again for the home game against Kent which starts the same day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.