County Championship: Sam Hain hits ton but Bears held to draw by Somerset

Last updated on .From the section Counties

England Lions man Sam Hain hit the 15th first-class century of his first-class career
LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four):
Somerset 284& 180-6: Lammonby 66*, Hannon-Dalby 3-21
Warwickshire 392: Hain 119, Davies 118; Leach 4-119
Somerset (9 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts)
Scorecard

Warwickshire's seamers gave Somerset a final-day scare before having to settle for a draw at Taunton.

Sam Hain completed a patient century to make 119 as the Bears extended their overnight 305-7 to 392.

The visitors then reduced Somerset to 127-6, a lead of just 19, as Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3-21 and Bears debutant Chris Rushworth (2-33) did the main damage.

But they could not prevent Tom Lammonby (66 not out) and Craig Overton (29 not out) helping Somerset to safety on 180-6.

Somerset took nine points and Warwickshire 11 from a contest ruined by the first-day wash-out.

A draw already appeared the most likely outcome when play began and interest initially centred on the battle for bonus points.

Warwickshire needed 93 off 21.4 overs to reach 400 and Somerset four wickets in the same period to claim maximum bowling points - but, while Somerset managed it, the Bears fell eight runs short.

Somerset now travel to Trent Bridge on Thursday, when they hope to have skipper Tom Abell back from the side strain he suffered playing for England Lions against Sri Lanka.

The Bears hope to have last season's final day hero Liam Norwell fit again for the home game against Kent which starts the same day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by CAP, today at 18:30

    Whole first day lost when most other games went ahead. Why couldn't they get at least some play on the 1st day? Feels like another small county without appropriate facilities as I'm sure there would have been play on the 1st day at other grounds.

    Another reason to cut down the number of counties, get games at grounds where they can deal with the English weather.

    • Reply posted by JamesDeansSeatbelt, today at 18:46

      JamesDeansSeatbelt replied:
      Behave. If counties are getting cut it’s not going to be Somerset, who have been consistently in division 1 since the split and consistently outperform ‘big’ counties. Any ground can get rained off. It’s the nature of playing cricket in April.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:08

    Could say the Draw was favourite in this game but good to see Warwickshire dig deep and get a move on batting then with the bowling too.

    Yes the opening fixtures are blessed with weather conditions at least not a wash out.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:45

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Hannon-Dalby looked great. He seems to get better each year that goes past.

