Warwickshire have already lost two complete days of Championship cricket so far this season - out of a possible six

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 367-3 (96 overs): Yates 128, Hain 124*, Mousley 72* Kent: Yet to bat Warwickshire 3 pts, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire's County Championship Division One game with Kent was rained off on day two at Edgbaston without a ball being bowled.

It is the second complete loss of a day's play for the Bears, who also had day one of last week's game against Somerset at Taunton washed out.

This second wash-out prevented the Bears pressing home their advantage after running up 367-3 on the first day in Birmingham, having been put in by visiting skipper Sam Billings.

Sam Hain (124 not out) and Dan Mousley (72 not out) were denied the chance to build on their unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 132.

The lost time caused by the persistent rain increases Kent's chances of escaping with a draw and offers extra recovery time to fast bowler Matt Quinn, who suffered a groin injury on the first morning.

But, with a much better weather forecast for the next two days, Kent may still have their work cut out against an all-pace home attack including England's Chris Woakes for the first time since the Bears won the title in September 2021.