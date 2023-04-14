Last updated on .From the section Counties

The washout at Leicester followed the first abandonment of the day at Bristol

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 234-2: Ackermann 79*, Hill 75*, Budinger 72 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Derbyshire 0 pts Scorecard

No play was possible on the second day of the County Championship Division Two fixture between Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Overnight rain on an already soft outfield, along with further heavy showers throughout the morning, left umpires Neil Pratt and Tom Lungley no choice other than to abandon for the day shortly after 13:30 BST.

Only 63 overs were possible on a rain-hit first day, during which Leicestershire built a strong foundation for a big first-innings score.

Sol Budinger, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann all passed 70 as the Foxes closed on 234-2.

Such is the condition of the outfield that the prospects of a prompt start to play on day three are not promising.

With so much time lost, it will take some enterprising captaincy on the part of Hill and opposite number Leus du Plooy to engineer a positive result.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.