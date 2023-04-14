Ollie Pope faced 92 balls for his unbeaten 48 in tricky conditions

LV= County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day two): Hampshire 254: Brown 95, Barker 58; Lawes 4-58 Surrey 153-4: Pope 48*; Abbas 2-39 Surrey (3 pts) trail Hampshire (2 pts) by 101 runs Scorecard

A truncated second day's play at the Kia Oval only allowed Surrey to move to 153-4 in reply to Hampshire's first-innings 254 in their County Championship game, with England's Ollie Pope unbeaten on 48.

Surrey lost the wickets of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel and Jordan Clark in the 43.3 overs bowled across four separate sessions before play was eventually called off at 18:10 BST - just over half an hour after the players had left the field for what proved to be the final time.

Rain meant only 25 minutes' play was initially possible in the morning session, ahead of an early lunch, in which Burns and Sibley added just five more runs to Surrey's overnight 37 without loss.

But a restart at 13:25 almost immediately brought a first success for Hampshire's quicker bowlers, with Sibley (16) edging the metronomic Mohammad Abbas to Liam Dawson at second slip from the seventh ball of the afternoon.

Pope was comprehensively beaten by the second ball he faced, from Pakistan international Abbas, and on four edged Keith Barker at catchable height straight between first and second slips.

Surrey captain Burns, who had resumed on 23, fell for a well-made 45 when Abbas came from around the wicket to produce a fine ball which forced the left-hander to thin-edge to keeper Ben Brown.

New batter Patel initially struggled to get going against tight bowling from both Abbas and Kyle Abbott, but he then took 10 runs from three balls off Ian Holland's medium pace and also produced a lovely extra cover-driven four off Abbott.

On 20, however, Patel edged a drive at James Fuller and saw James Vince cling on to a sharp tumbling catch at chest height at first slip.

Pope, having flipped Fuller's first ball off his pads for his fourth boundary earlier in that over, was joined by Clark, who almost chopped his second ball - from Holland - into his stumps just before the players went off for a second time at 15:15.

After resuming at 15:45, following an early tea, only two more overs were bowled before bad light intervened again, with Clark's clip past midwicket off Abbas for two the only scoring shot.

An hour later, at 16:55, the players emerged again for a final mini-session of 9.3 overs in which Clark was lbw to an Abbott nip-backer for three before Pope and Jamie Smith (nine not out) hung in determinedly while also playing the two strokes of the shortened day to take Surrey to within 101 runs of Hampshire's total.

Smith clipped Abbas powerfully wide on mid on for four and Pope then danced down the pitch to drive Abbott with a flourish to the extra cover ropes, but the light soon became unplayable again and no more cricket was possible.

Abbas, with figures of 21-7-39-2, bowled testingly throughout in the bowler-friendly conditions and Abbott was not far behind him with 1-35 from his 15 overs overall.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.