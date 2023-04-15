The washout at Leicester follows the complete abandonment of the game at Bristol

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three): Leicestershire 234-2: Ackermann 79*, Hill 75*, Budinger 72 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Derbyshire 0 pts Scorecard

No play was possible for the second consecutive day in the County Championship Division Two fixture between Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Heavy rain on day two on an already soft outfield meant that although the morning was dry, the state of the outfield was such umpires Neil Pratt and Tom Lungley had no choice other than to abandon for the day shortly after 10:00 BST.

Only 63 overs have been possible in the match so far, all on day one, during which Leicestershire built a strong foundation for a big first innings score.

Sol Budinger, Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann all passed 70 in the home side's total of 234-2.

With so much time lost, it will take enterprising captaincy on the part of Hill and opposite number Leus du Plooy on the final morning to engineer the possibility of a positive result in the match - assuming that the outfield dries in time to permit any play.

Five of the eight scheduled Championship fixtures on Friday were rained off completely for the day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.