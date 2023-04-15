Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hasan Ali took three Kent wickets on his Bears home debut

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 453-4 dec: Hain 165*, Yates 128, Mousley 94 Kent 158: Bell-Drummond 40; Hasan Ali 3-36, Woakes 2-28 & 27-1 Kent (1 pt) trail Warwickshire (8 pts) by 298 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire are scenting County Championship victory over Kent after an excellent show of seam bowling from their five-man pace attack at Edgbaston.

After declaring on 453-4, thanks to Sam Hain's 165 not out and 94 from Dan Mousley, the Bears then skittled Kent for 158.

Chris Rushworth then took the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley for the second time in the day as Kent closing on 27-1 in their second innings.

Despite the loss of four sessions to the weather, the Bears bowlers made up for lost time as they cut down Kent with a superb collective effort.

All five seamers took wickets. Hasan Ali led the way with 3-36, Rushworth took three in the day too, while England all-rounder Chris Woakes picked up two wickets in his first Championship match for 19 months, backed by two for Oliver Hannon-Dalby and one for Ed Barnard

It remains a good batting pitch but Kent have a lot of work to do on the final day to deny Warwickshire.

After Warwickshire resumed on the third morning on 367-3, Hain and Mousley extended their partnership to 179 against ultra-defensive fields.

Sam Hain's unbeaten 165 for Warwickshire was his second century in successive matches

With Kent a key bowler down, Matt Quinn off the field nursing the groin injury he collected on the first day, at times all nine outfielders were on the boundary.

Although Mousley missed out on a maiden ton, Hain and Michael Burgess added a perky 39 from 31 balls to take Warwickshire to maximum bating points at which point they declared.

Rushworth delivered the first two wickets in a textbook new-ball spell as he trapped Crawley lbw for a sixth-ball duck and then also pinned Ben Compton.

When Joe Denly nicked an Ali outswinger to wicketkeeper Burgess, Kent were 63-3 to reward a good-sized Edgbaston crowd.

Daniel Bell-Drummond survived a nervous start to unfurl some attractive strokes on his way to 40 but perished just after tea when he sliced a steeply lifting Ali delivery to gully before Barnard had Jack Leaning, caught at point.

At 86-5, Kent needed serious shoring up and Jordan Cox and Sam Billing put down some roots in a stand of 24.

But Cox triggered another clatter when he left one from Hannon-Dalby which hit off-stump to trigger the loss of the last five wickets for 48.

That left Kent with an awkward 12 overs to bat second time round- and Crawley's unhappy day continued when he suffered an arguable lbw decision against Rushworth before bad light lopped off the last four overs.

