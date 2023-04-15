Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Potts' two wickets doubled his tally for the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 425-9 dec: Bedingham 118; Gibbon 4-92 & 96-2: Borthwick 39* Worcestershire 366-5 dec: Haynes 134*; Potts 3-110 Durham (5 pts) lead (Worcestershire 5 pts) by 155 runs Scorecard

Jack Haynes produced a career-best knock 134 not out to keep all results alive in Worcestershire's County Championship Division Two clash against Durham.

Haynes' unbeaten century proved that a strong defence and patience still has a place in the 'Bazball' era as he defied the Durham attack, reaching three figures from 203 deliveries.

The 22-year-old England Lions man shared a stand of 112 with Gareth Roderick to bring the visitors within 59 runs of the hosts' first-innings total before they declared in an attempt to force the issue.

Joe Leach and Ben Gibbon removed the Durham openers before the close, raising the possibility of a final-day thriller at Chester-le-Street with the home side 155 runs ahead with eight wickets remaining.

Jake Libby had a difficult time at the crease on day two and his problems persisted into the morning session.

Matthew Potts, Ben Raine and Paul Coughlin all beat the bat before Coughlin finally found his outside edge, ending his 87-ball stay for 26.

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira and Haynes dropped anchor for the morning session.

Haynes continued his poised innings after the interval and worked his way to a deserved half-century.

D'Oliveira was on his way to joining his team-mate, but Matt Kuhnemann removed him with a simple return chance after finding a leading edge.

Haynes continued to grind down the Durham attack with an impenetrable defence - and his reward was reaching his fourth first-class century.

The right-hander recorded his highest first-class score before D'Oliveira called his team in after securing their third batting point in a spirited attempt to force a result heading into the final day.

Durham lost Michael Jones and Alex Lees cheaply, but David Bedingham and Scott Borthwick stabilised the innings before the close, with the game evenly poised.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.