England's Chris Woakes ended up with five wickets in the match in his first Bears appearance since they won the title in September 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 453-4 dec: Hain 165*, Yates 128, Mousley 94 Kent 158 & 281: Evison 99, Compton 88; Rushworth 3-58, Woakes 3-59 Warwickshire (24 pts) beat Kent (1 pt) by an innings and 14 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire finished off Kent in badly fading light in Birmingham as they secured a thrilling innings victory.

Kent put up a great fight, largely through great rearguard efforts from Joey Evison and Ben Compton.

But, well into the final hour and, just after umpires Richard Illingworth, and Martin Saggers had checked their light meters, Hasan Ali had Evison caught behind for 99.

Resuming on 27-1, Kent were into the seventh over of the day before they lost their first wicket, nightwatchman Matt Quinn, who was bowled by fit-again England paceman Chris Woakes, who ended up with five wickets in the match.

But it proved only the prelude for what was to follow as three more wickets went down in five overs.

Rushworth had Daniel Bell-Drummond caught by Rob Yates at slip, home skipper Will Rhodes pouched Joe Denly at fourth slip - and Yates then held onto another one at boot height off Rushworth to remove Jack Leaning.

Joey Evison's only ton remains his maiden century for previous county Nottinghamshire against Sussex last summer

Jordan Cox came in to put together a useful 43-run partnership with Compton, but that ended straight after lunch when Woakes had him caught at second slip for 29, and Oliver Hannon-Dalby quickly clean bowled visiting skipper Sam Billings.

From 82-5 at lunch to 99-7, defeat seemed inevitable, only for Evison and Compton to knuckle down with a century stand to bring Kent back to within 100 runs of parity.

After a four-hour, 185-ball stay, the tea break proved a distraction to Compton, who straight after the restart edged to Yates at slip. But Evison was not done yet - and he found a new partner in on-loan Surrey paceman Conor McKerr.

They put on a further 74 before McKerr was brilliantly caught off Hannon-Dalby by skipper Rhodes, again at fourth slip. And just seven balls later it was all over, to a rapturous roar from those faithful fans who had stayed on in the murky Edgbaston light, latterly more in hope than expectation.

Who's next?

The Bears, who go top of the early season table, now have an 11-day break before a meeting of the 2021 champions with 2022 champions Surrey at Edgbaston, starting on 27 April.

But Kent are straight back into action with a home game against Essex at Canterbury, starting on Thursday.