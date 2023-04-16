Australia-bred Sam Whiteman notched up the 26th half-century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Middlesex 149 & 167: Roland-Jones 37; Tremain 3-41 Northamptonshire 198: Keogh 75*; Roland-Jones 4-53 & 120-3: Whiteman 60* Northants (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Sam Whiteman hit his first half-century in England to steer Northamptonshire to their first County Championship victory of the season against Middlesex.

The Yorkshire-born Western Australia captain, who lifted the Sheffield Shield just last month, played positively for his unbeaten 60.

He hit seven fours and a six as Northants reached their target just before lunch.

Northamptonshire resumed on 30-1, while Middlesex needed to take quick wickets - and their hopes were raised when skipper Toby Roland-Jones removed Hassan Azad with just the second ball of the day. But despite conditions favouring the bowlers, only one further wicket fell.

Conditions were testing early on and Middlesex's bowlers worked hard, finding plenty of movement on a slow surface to restrict scoring.

Azad's early departure, leaving a ball which nipped back and trapped him in front, brought together Northamptonshire's Australian duo Whiteman and Chris Tremain.

Tremain, who had come in on Saturday evening to perform nightwatchman duties, hit the first boundary of the day but then fell leg before wicket, shuffling across his crease to Ethan Bamber.

At that stage, Northants still needed another 67 to win but Whiteman, who had managed just 26 in his first three innings for the county, took the attack to Middlesex, striking consecutive boundaries off Roland Jones before doing the same to Tom Helm.

Middlesex thought they had made the breakthrough when Whiteman cut Helm just short of gully on 32 but he continued to play freely, greeting the late entry of Luke Hollman by cutting the leg-spinner away for four and then pulling Helm for six before bringing up his half-century off 75 deliveries.

He was well supported too by captain Luke Procter, who was happy to play the anchor role, finishing 16 not out to oversee his first win since taking over as captain.

Northants have another home game next, starting against Hampshire at Wantage Road on Thursday, when Middlesex are scheduled to host Nottinghamshire at Lord's.

Northamptonshire skipper Luke Procter:

"We had the rough end of the conditions against Kent last week. We got put in on a tough wicket and it seemed to flatten out towards the end, so it was good to bounce back and do really well on a tough wicket again here.

"It certainly wasn't all done this morning, but Sam Whiteman has played an unbelievable knock and brought us home. It was only a matter of time to be honest. He's a proper player.

"But, if Rob Keogh hadn't played the way he has the game could have had a different result. He's a vital part of our team with bat and ball and in the field.

"It'll be a tough game against Hampshire on Thursday, but they're all going to be tough games in Division One."

Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones:

"It was obviously another frustrating four days. We showed some good fight in amongst some tricky periods and unfortunately came up short.

"It's been a tricky start. We've played on some wickets that have obviously offered a fair bit and some attacks that have bowled nicely with the new ball. Those guys know that they've got they've got the faith and the trust of the dressing room and hopefully there's some runs around the corner.

"There are improvements to come from the bowling as well. We've been good and consistent at times, but also at times lacking a little bit of threat.

"The best thing about this division, it gives you the opportunity to learn quickly as well. You really get to sort of find out the most about yourself."

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.